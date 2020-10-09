Opinion | Significance of double-blind drug trials

To put that in perspective, let’s say the second group, the one taking the drug, saw not five, but just two recoveries. Still different from the one recovery from among the placebo recipients, but how different is it, really? The same A/B test calculator now gives us a p-value of 0.5597 or 55.97%. So of every 1,000 times we run this test, random chance will produce a reasonable difference between these two groups 560 times. The sensible conclusion you probably came to, as I did: this difference between these two groups is likely just pure chance, and this particular drug under test is not really different from a placebo.