Opinion | Solutions for the jigsaw puzzle that is Indian agriculture

To understand the challenge of reforming Indian agriculture, it is best to start with some stylized facts. First, most of India’s poor live in rural areas, and hence are connected to farming. Removing poverty in India is almost synonymous with improving the lot of Indian farmers. That is not to ignore the plight of the urban poor, whose distress was only too visible during this pandemic. Second, the most decisive impact on farming will come from actions outside the sector, namely reforms in industry and services. These sectors need to wean farmers away. If their fortunes rise, and jobs boom, farm distress will automatically decline. An all-India survey a few years ago revealed that more than 40% of farmers would gladly leave agriculture, if only they had the option of good-quality, well-paying jobs elsewhere. Take any random survey of the children of farmers who attend schools and colleges. You will be surprised how few of them aspire to continue in farming. Only once the share of manufacturing in India’s gross domestic product rises to near 25%, which is a stated national ambition, will we have effective solutions to the problems of farmers. This is not as non-intuitive as it sounds.