Opinion | Some shifts in consumer habits may outlast covid

People are not really going all out, and fear is a big factor influencing their behaviour, said Sanjay Chugh, senior consultant psychiatrist. He should know for he has never been as busy as he has been in the past four months. Cases of depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and substance abuse have risen sharply and are directly attributable to covid-19. These are driven by apprehensions of contracting the disease or a loved one getting infected, job loss or business closure, among others.