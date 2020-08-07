Opinion | Spot the difference, on the Betelguese Star

Why choose to observe Betelgeuse at submillimetre wavelengths? Well, imagine that when you’re out on your morning walk, you have to cross a broad stretch of rubble. The stones are like small footballs and are shaky, so that on each step you take, you risk stumbling and falling. How should you negotiate this obstacle without breaking your bones? If you take several tiny mincing steps, there’s a good chance you’ll fall at some point on the way across. But if you instead take a few long strides, you’re much more likely to make it across without a fall. That’s the way to consider these differing wavelengths. Where visible light is blocked by a cloud of dust, longer waves will make it through intact. The astronomers write that the dust is “optically thin" at these longer wavelengths, and that using these wavelengths to observe “avoid[s] the effects of extinction along the line of sight".