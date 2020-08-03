Opinion | The deep fakes that publications must guard against

Speaking of the press, however, while Big Tech stocks were surging on 31 July, there was a landmark move down under. Australia is now leading the way in another area of Big Tech regulation; Google and Facebook could be forced to pay Australian news publishers to distribute their content. If approved, a draft code announced by the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission would allow Australian outlets to secure payments in a few months. This seems fair, and hopefully the rest of the world will arrive at a similar view on paying news outlets for the reportage that they work very hard and spend heavily to create.