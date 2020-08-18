Opinion | The meaning of independence in these dark times

Let me start with the story of Deepak Brahma, a native of Kokrajhar district of Assam. Due to lack of employment close to his home town, he used to work hard in Gujarat. When he lost his job during the covid crisis, like his brothers, he also thought of returning to ‘apne desh’ his native countryside. Daily earners have no savings, no deposit. The money they raised by selling household items, anyhow, was spent in reaching the village. After reaching there, they found that the land of their forefathers has already forgotten them. There was no employment, with no affinity at all, people of the village were behaving like strangers. When hunger started crossing the tolerance limit, he sold his newborn daughter for ₹45,000, just to feed his two other children for a few days, but his misfortune does not end there. A local NGO got a clue of this and the matter reached the police. Brahma, the middleman and the buyer, all three were sent to jail. Poor Brahma, like a worthless fellow, got nothing and now a long legal battle awaits him. Sadly, such unfortunate people can be found in every corner of the republic of India.