Opinion | The misery that life would be if the arts lost economic viability

Over the weekend, without leaving my small apartment, I was treated to an embarrassment of riches. On Saturday, I could catch Emily Of Emerald Hill, Stella Kon’s powerful play about a Straits Chinese matriarch in 1930s Singapore, offering a fascinating glimpse of Peranakan society, the culture of early Chinese settlers on the Malay peninsula. On Sunday, I could listen to my friend Dhanashree Pandit-Rai’s thumri at a live concert Zoomed from her home thanks to my friends who hosted it, or an eclectic assembly of Gujarati poets from India and beyond, organized by the Gujarati Literary Academy of North America, which attracted a 1,000-strong audience around the world. (I listened to the thumris, ending with Dhanashree’s haunting Babul Mora in Bhairavi).

The previous week, nearly 40 ballet dancers of Opera de Paris performed a moving tribute to health workers, set to Prokofiev’s Romeo And Juliet Opus 64. As its resounding notes filled my room, tears filled my eyes; those dancers, their supple bodies tiptoe, waved their arms in the balconies of their Paris apartments, yearning to be free.

Museums around the world have “opened" their vaults. Mumbai’s National Centre for Performing Arts has unveiled its archives, and I can’t wait to see some of Satyadev Dubey’s and Vijaya Mehta’s plays. Earlier, during Easter, Andrea Bocelli gave a spell-binding 24-minute performance from an eerily vacant Duomo in Milan, singing Ave Maria, Domine Deus, Sancta Maria, and Amazing Grace, with images of empty streets of Milan, Paris, London and New York reminding us of our unreal time. Seagull Books of Kolkata, my first publisher, has been giving away seven books a week as free downloads; the list includes Shakti Chattopadhyay’s poems, conversations with Jorge Luis Borges, Lola Lafon’s We Are The Birds Of The Coming Storm, and Banaphool’s short stories. So are other publishers. I download those and thank them as I hear the relentless ambulance sirens on the street outside.

This outstanding and generous outpouring in cyberspace reminds us of our collective aesthetic experience. Art lifts our mood, and those who believe that art is indulgent, or something that can be done without, should ask themselves what an internet meme has been asking pithily: Where would we be without the books, music, films, drama, and imagery during this lockdown?

And yet, two questions are critical for longer term viability of art: Will art be sustainable over time? And does the current model accentuate the privilege some artists have over others? Everything I experienced in the past few weeks has been free for me as a consumer, enjoyed by many more because some sponsors underwrote some of the costs involved. The marginal cost of each production today may be low, sometimes negligible, such as when a play or performance is a rerun, but it cannot measure a singer’s years of riyaaz (practice), the pitiless practice that makes a dancer’s body bend as willed by a choreographer, the vast effort that goes into the writing and designing of a book, and the enthralling power of theatre to make the past come alive.

It cannot go on like this, and given that the threat of coronavirus has not diminished, and it will only amplify when people gather in large numbers, what kind of future exists for public performances or museum exhibitions? If it must change, what kind of economic model will enable the arts to flourish?

A friend raised a more troubling question. Did you see the size of the apartments of the Parisian dancers, she asked. I went back to the video, and noticed relatively large and spacious kitchens, balconies overlooking the magnificent city, and enough space to take steps sideways to complete a movement. Space of that kind at home is a luxury for many artists, regardless of their status, unless they have secure jobs that state-subsidized operas can provide. In this regard, Europe is lucky; performers in other societies are not so. I am truly grateful to Opera de Paris for gladdening our hearts and letting our spirits soar. Other theatre groups and dance companies around the world are also going to have to join the act to remain visible. But for how long can this go on? Art makes us free, but must it be free? And if it is to be free for users, how will the costs be borne? Are we to depend on generous and aesthetically-inclined sponsors?

On Monday, I was a panelist at a webinar organized by IETM, the international network of contemporary performing arts, on freedom of expression in the time of covid-19. One underlying theme was the viability of the arts. We spoke of the threat of creeping authoritarianism, but we were aware of the sinking feeling produced by submerging economies.

To be sure, front line healthcare warriors—our doctors, nurses, scientists, and others—keep us healthy and safe, and we salute them. They are essential to our existence and survival. And yet, we know that life is what it is because of what we feel, the ideas that lead us in new directions, and the boundaries that we cross with our imagination. Artists spur those, making us look at our world differently. What kind of life would it be if nobody can afford to be an artist anymore?

