Opinion | The onus is on us to conquer fear and protect the world

At the beginning of the crisis, the same Johnson had refused to recognize the severity of the covid-19 crisis, which put at risk not only his countrymen, but also himself. Like Johnson, US President Donald Trump also played down the pandemic. As a result, over 2.6 million Americans have been infected by the virus so far. No one had imagined that the most powerful country in the world would succumb to such a small virus. Last week, while launching his election campaign in Oklahoma, Trump broke the rules of physical distancing. Many of his supporters didn’t wear masks or gloves. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was not far behind. He didn’t change his behaviour in public gatherings, resulting in an undesirable effect. So far, more than 57,000 people have succumbed to covid in Brazil and the number of infected have crossed 1.3 million. He is the only head of state in the world who was not only reprimanded by the federal court for not wearing a mask, but also warned with a fine.