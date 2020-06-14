Opinion | The social cost of covid-19: surge in the new poor

The surge in the “new poor" that the World Bank is alluding to is emerging as the new social cost of the pandemic, which also holds serious political ramifications. In April, it estimated the addition to the number of worldwide poor to be anywhere between 40-60 million; it now believes, consistent with the projected contraction in global growth detailed in the latest World Economic Prospects report published by the World Bank, that the increase in the “new poor" could range anywhere 71-100 million.