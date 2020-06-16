Opinion | The virus crisis is pushing us into a ‘new abnormal’

So, why did I start this column by citing Gulabo Sitabo? The cine industry feeds millions of mouths directly and indirectly. This trend of directly releasing a movie on a digital platform may throw many of them out of jobs. Mumbai suffered this tragedy in the 1980s. In 1982, when trade union leader Datta Samant began his famous textile mill workers’ strike, it resulted in the closing of mills. This time around, newspapers have been full of news about prostitution being on the rise in the city of glamour. These were the hard-working women from families of labourers whom distress has forced to compromise with their self-respect. The film industry is not limited to Mumbai, it contributes to the economy of the entire country. Any change can disturb the equilibrium, and we are witnessing change all around. This may prove costly for lower- and middle-income groups.