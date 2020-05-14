Opinion | There is little on offer by way of giving income support

While announcing the ₹20-trillion fiscal stimulus, the prime minister left the details to be announced by the finance minister. In the second instalment of the stimulus package, the finance minister shifted her focus to the migrants, middle class and farmers. Similar to the fiscal stimulus announced on Wednesday, which focused on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the announcements made on Thursday were more to do with credit availability and liquidity rather than fiscal transfers from the consolidated fund of India. As pointed out earlier, much of the fiscal package is monetary policy-related, making credit available to different sectors of the economy rather than expenditure towards demand generation. At a time the economy was suffering from demand compression even before the pandemic hit, monetary measures were at best complementary to the fiscal measures needed to boost demand rather than substitute of it. On that front, the actual outgo of the government during the second instalment is only ₹5,000 crore— ₹3,500 crore for expansion of the free foodgrain scheme to 80 million migrants and ₹1,500 crore as interest subvention for Mudra Shishu loan beneficiaries.

Both are steps that should have been taken much earlier. In particular, the announcement to provide free foodgrain to migrants without ration cards is a delayed relief, but much needed. While this step makes it almost universal, the modalities of providing these need to be worked out by states.

Except for the direct provision of free foodgrain to non-ration card holders, there is little to offer by way of providing income support. In terms of net transfer to the farming community or actual demand injection through direct government expenditure, there is virtually no proposal although the finance minister has promised more measures.

But until then, the provision of ₹4.22 trillion of loans to farmers or the additional provision of ₹30,000 crore through Nabard are unlikely to be of any help to the agriculture sector about to witness a huge slump in agri commodity prices due to declining demand. Moreover, most of these are loans which were already approved and accounting for them as part of the overall fiscal package is not only disingenuous but also ineffective.

Most of these steps of extending the coverage and providing access to institutional credit structure are desirable necessary reforms. However, these are unlikely to contribute to increase in cash in hand, given the reluctance for many poor and farmers to avail credit facility during times of demand collapse. What is needed immediately are concrete steps to raise demand in the rural economy driven by expanding government expenditure.

The fiscal stimulus was needed given the nature of distress which led thousands of migrants to walk, cycle and use any means available to return to their home states. While the humanitarian crisis needed an immediate response, the government also needs to move beyond its approach of providing liquidity as the solution to the crisis. It needs to expand fiscal expenditure and provide cash in the hands of the people which can revive demand. What is important is not only the quantum of the fiscal stimulus but the quality of it, which requires provision of cash to increase spending in the economy.

This was certainly a necessity even before the lockdown, with the economy sharply slowing down, but is even more important with the lockdown extending beyond two months.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi.

