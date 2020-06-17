Opinion | Three pathways for us to achieve the Indian dream

What we have on the ground today, especially in higher education, falls well short of what is needed on a number of counts. First comes the issue of access. For every 18-year old student studying at one of India’s nearly 1,000 universities today, it is estimated that there are seven others who did not have the opportunity to do so. To increase capacity to meet the needs of our population, we need to inaugurate one new university a day, every single day, for the next 20 years—such is the insurmountable scale of the problem. Second, there is a chronic and structural lack of qualified professors and teachers. Third, there is an emphasis on professional education in fields such as engineering, medicine and accounting, often at the cost of the broader set of life skills and competencies needed to navigate the future.