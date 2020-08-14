Opinion | Up, down & all around: IX1134’s last half hour

Actually, at that moment they are a little less than 20km out at sea, about 40km from the airport—but at 580km/h, those are not large distances. Indeed, a minute later they cross the coast, just north of the mouth of a river, and are now down to 9,000 feet. There’s an almost non-existent beach below, and a short stretch of coastal plain dotted with plenty of houses, then they cross the river itself. More houses on the other side, and from here, the flight path is a straight line more or less through the shallow valley of a stream that empties into the same river. The land below now rises into low hills, still with plenty of houses and structures, if not quite as dense as near the coast.