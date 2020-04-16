As the novel coronavirus holds nations in thrall, heads of government are making momentous choices based on incomplete information, balancing the demands of different constituencies, mindful that each path before them traverses a dismal landscape. We cannot say which of these decisions will appear appalling with the benefit of hindsight and which will seem prescient. However, our 2020 vision provides a perspective on fiascos of the past offering lessons for today. The single worst political blunder of the 21st century, as it happens, related to a global epidemic.

Rather than jumping into a description of that catastrophe, I will take the scenic route past three other 21st century debacles to illustrate the criteria underlying my judgement. The first stop, close to home, is Narendra Modi’s order of 8 November 2016, withdrawing high-denomination currency notes from circulation. Demonetization caused immediate pain and triggered an economic slowdown while failing to produce promised gains against counterfeiting, terrorism and tax evasion. The note ban was an utterly avoidable tragedy but its social consequences were not grave enough for it to feature at the top of the list of 21st century blunders.

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair’s greatest miscalculation had far more severe repercussions. In May 2004, the European Union (EU) inducted 10 new member states, eight of them from the former Soviet bloc. Citizens of these countries, known as the A8, were guaranteed full access to EU labour markets but wealthy West European states could restrict this during a seven-year transitional period.

The UK was the only large EU nation to open its job market immediately, with Germany, France, Italy and Spain opting for temporary restrictions. The UK’s economy was growing rapidly at the time and could easily absorb the Home Office’s estimate of an “annual net inflow from around 5,000 to 13,000 individuals" from the new member states. No political party objected to giving unrestricted access to A8 workers, nor were there any public protests against the move.

The mood soon changed. In the two years after the agreement was signed, 129,000 individuals from the A8 nations arrived in the UK. By 2015, over 1.7 million residents of the UK were A8 citizens, half of them from Poland. Following the recession of 2008, Brits grew resentful of foreigners having an equal right to scarce jobs and their anger showed itself in the Brexit shock of 2016.

If Modi’s note ban was idiosyncratic but not consequential, Blair’s choice was consequential but not idiosyncratic, being based on official estimates of future migration that proved grossly flawed. The penultimate entry in this catalogue of blunders was high on idiosyncrasy and even higher on consequentiality. After the US overthrew Iraq’s Saddam Hussein in 2003, it adopted a policy of “De-Ba’athification", an unwieldy term referring to the purge of members of the formerly dominant Ba’ath party from administrative posts.

Modelled on the Denazification of Germany after World War II, De-Ba’athification was the brainchild of Ahmed Chalabi, an Iraqi dissident beloved of the American establishment, a man who also provided false information about weapons of mass destruction in Hussein’s possession.

Had then US president George W. Bush read histories of post-war reconstruction, he would have known that West Germany’s first chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, quietly reinducted a number of former Nazi officials into the civil service because he recognized the importance of technocrats. The sweeping De-Ba’athification of Iraq removed tens of thousands of doctors, civil servants and teachers from their jobs, and without them Iraq’s provisional government bungled the task of delivering basic services.

More debilitating still was the dismissal of the entire Iraqi army of half a million men. This fed the ranks of the insurgency and led to the creation of Daesh, or the Islamic State (IS). Although the IS was an ultra-conservative Sunni outfit, its top military commanders were former officers of an Iraqi army committed to the Ba’ath party’s secular ideology. Those officers would have adjusted equally well to the newly democratic Iraq had they retained their jobs, helping secure rather than destabilize the nation.

De-Ba’athification now appears like a predictable disaster but at the time the policy was formulated it was not considered outlandish. The biggest political blunder of the 21st century, by contrast, ticks every box for the position it occupies. It was idiosyncratic, predictably catastrophic and tremendously consequential in its human cost.

I am referring to the AIDS denialism of the man handpicked to fill the large shoes of the great Nelson Mandela by Mandela himself, South Africa’s former president, Thabo Mbeki. One of Mbeki’s central tasks on taking office in 1999 was to mitigate the AIDS epidemic raging through the country. Inexplicably, he came to believe in a fringe idea that the HIV virus was not the primary cause of AIDS; that AIDS was merely a new descriptor for compromised immunity caused by poverty and a lack of hygiene; that the invention of AIDS was a gateway for big pharmaceutical companies to sell expensive drugs; and that the increased mortality of patients diagnosed with AIDS was caused by the toxicity of the drugs themselves. The conspiracy theory’s potent mix of anti-racism, anti-colonialism, anti-imperialism and anti-capitalism facilitated its proliferation across the fertile new ground of the World Wide Web, which is where Mbeki first encountered it.

In July 2000, he convened a presidential AIDS advisory panel, which included a number of AIDS “dissidents".

Ironically, this was a time of great optimism for HIV treatment. In 1997, the emergence of highly active antiretroviral therapy (Haart) changed the infection from a death sentence to a manageable condition. In 2001, Yusuf Hamied of India’s Cipla Laboratories offered the drug “cocktail" of Nevirapine, Didanosine and Zidovudine to African nations for less than $1 per day per patient. While many countries responded positively, Mbeki’s South Africa demurred. A study comparing mortality rates of HIV-positive patients in South Africa with places where Haart was made available concluded that over 330,000 South African lives were lost for want of antiretroviral therapy, and over 35,000 babies were born with HIV because their mothers were denied prophylactic Nevirapine.

The experience of South Africa forcefully underlines the need to be guided by scientific consensus in our personal and political choices during the covid-19 pandemic. Social media are already rife with rumours, the most widely propagated being that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered in a laboratory and released either by accident or as a bioweapon. A survey by the Pew Research Center found that nearly one in every three Americans believes this to be true. A similar conspiracy theory circulated decades ago about the origin of HIV. Then there are unproven alternative remedies and crackpot countermeasures like one which recommends blowing hot air into the nose with a hair dryer because the virus cannot withstand heat.

While scientific consensus is constantly evolving and never infallible, it is always preferable to the blow-dryer option.

Girish Shahane writes on politics, history and art.