During our childhood, one phrase that was universally relatable was ‘sharing is caring’. This relates to numerous occasions when goodies were shared, a scene that would’ve played out between siblings across Indian households. At a social level, we were also exposed to numerous brands ranging from telecom, chocolates, and detergents who advertised the value of sharing, exemplified by Ariel’s compelling message that asked consumers to ‘share the load’.

Sharing is not a new concept for the Indian consumer, but in the last five years, sharing has achieved scale and given rise to an entirely new segment of the economy called the ‘sharing economy’. To explain the concept, a Brookings India paper from 2017 summed it up well, stating "in the broadest sense, the sharing economy represents a transformation of products, once bought out rightly by consumers, into services that can be accessed on-demand".

In India, this on-demand access is growing appreciably. A report from earlier this year pegged the sharing economy in the country to hit the $2 billion mark by the end of 2020 - taken that it will probably be revised because of the pandemic. But if you look beyond the numbers, it becomes obvious that across a whole host of sectors, the sharing economy has unleaded disruptive forces that have forced a simple choice upon ‘incumbents’: either raise your game or be relegated to the recesses of the consumer’s mind.

A simple example of this is how taxi services across many major cities across the world took commuters for granted or how hotels knew vacationers had few options in the best locations across the world. But what felt like a sure thing for incumbents turned into ripe opportunities for disruption from both ride-sharing and shared lodging companies.

Today, the sharing economy has grown beyond mobility, food and travel to more niche offerings like fashion, pets, and even parking. A lot of this demand has come from millennials and Gen Z’ers, two groups who are generally tech-savvy and understand the inherent dual benefits of the sharing economy: accessibility and convenience.

Let’s take the case of mobility and food. You don’t need to own a car or a restaurant to get to a certain location or order from a particular restaurant. The sharing economy takes care of the end-to-end service where a ‘partner’ either drops you to a location or delivers food to your doorstep. All of this happens seamlessly where the service providers are incentivised by how the consumer chooses to rate the service.

One must also not forget that in a relatively short period of time, millennials have gone through the twin-shocks of the 2008 financial crisis and the current pandemic, leaving them at the mercy of a tepid job market and rising income inequality. From an ownership standpoint, these are not the best of circumstances to ‘own’ a car, house or an office space.

Which brings us to the supply side where both companies and the government have an important role to play and we believe there are three main areas where the sharing economy can play a crucial role.

The first area where companies and the government needs to come together is to address the plight of the ‘partner’ or ‘worker’ in the sharing economy. In a recent report from Policy Monks, a Delhi based think-tank, it was stated that ‘the sharing economy improves the reputation of part-time work and thereby the workers’ wages. However, there is no common platform that brings together companies, workers and the government. Moreover, one of the recommendations of the report also stated that there is no centralised government database for these workers, making it hard to track their lives, incomes, hours which in-turn could be used during policy framing.

The second area that needs cooperation is on the subject of liveability. In the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Report 2019, New Delhi and Mumbai ranked at 118th and 119th in a list of 140 global cities. To make our cities more liveable is thought optimising real-estate and affordable housing.

The government and companies need to come together to encourage the concept of co-living where young professionals can look for good housing closer to work. To get more co-living companies interested, the government can also include co-living in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) scheme. Moreover, landlords who own old guest-houses or dilapidated buildings in in-demand neighbourhood need to be approached by the government to either renovate or vacate their premises so that the real estate can be optimally utilised. Can these vacated properties be converted into co-living or flexible workspaces? We certainly think so.

The third, and final, area revolves around sustainability. Whilst air pollution, resource scarcity and waste management are critical issues blighting our cities, one area where the sharing economy can help is with the decongestion of cities. This can happen through shared mobility - be it bikes, cabs, ride pooling; through co-living - be it for students or young professionals; through remote working - where we work closely with the government to ensure workspaces are no longer congregated in CBD areas.

Currently, the world is feeling the debilitating effects of the pandemic, but this has only amplified the need for us to come together and ‘share the load’ of finding the best solutions for future generations.

(Karan Virwani is CEO at WeWork India and Aditya Virwani is COO at Embassy Group. The views expressed in this column are their own and do not reflect Mint's.)





