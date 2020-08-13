Opinion | Why India needs to continue sharing

The first area where companies and the government needs to come together is to address the plight of the ‘partner’ or ‘worker’ in the sharing economy. In a recent report from Policy Monks, a Delhi based think-tank, it was stated that ‘the sharing economy improves the reputation of part-time work and thereby the workers’ wages. However, there is no common platform that brings together companies, workers and the government. Moreover, one of the recommendations of the report also stated that there is no centralised government database for these workers, making it hard to track their lives, incomes, hours which in-turn could be used during policy framing.