Opinion | Xi is burning bridges with his aggressive nationalism policy

It is wrong to think that Huawei or other Chinese companies will always win contracts with state support. Huawei is facing resistance in the US and Europe. In this changing world, where data is most important, it is not yet clear how Chinese corporations are using our data after tempting everyone with their discounted prices. India has banned 59 Chinese apps based on this logic. Chinese companies have also been deprived of many contracts. If this trend picks up in some other parts of the world, Beijing will surely be forced to rethink its policies.