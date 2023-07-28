Oppenheimer: grim calculus of war5 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST
When the guns fell silent on Peleliu, only 19 Japanese soldiers were left alive
In his devastating memoir With the Old Breed, Eugene Sledge writes of the American campaigns on tiny Pacific Ocean islands during World War II. A young United States Marine who fought the Japanese long, hard and bitter in those campaigns, Sledge witnessed first-hand the brutality of his enemy, and so had ample cause to hate them. Nevertheless, he also describes, in unsparingly revolting detail, atrocities his own colleagues committed.
