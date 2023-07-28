In his devastating memoir With the Old Breed , Eugene Sledge writes of the American campaigns on tiny Pacific Ocean islands during World War II. A young United States Marine who fought the Japanese long, hard and bitter in those campaigns, Sledge witnessed first-hand the brutality of his enemy, and so had ample cause to hate them. Nevertheless, he also describes, in unsparingly revolting detail, atrocities his own colleagues committed.

I could quote some of that, but that’s not the point I want to make. The US entered the war on 7 December, 1941, when the Japanese attacked the Pearl Harbour US Navy base in Hawaii. For nearly four years after that, the campaign was essentially an American westward push, across the Pacific, aiming for Japan.

A map shows that the Pacific is a vast expanse of water, dotted here and there with tiny outcrops of land. There’s Midway and Wake, Okinawa and Tarawa, Peleliu and Guam and more: all so small that on a scale that fits the entire Ocean on a page, you won’t even see most of these islands. But for the US to drive west to Japan, each had to be wrested from Japanese control.

This meant some of the War’s most brutal, bloody fighting. For on each island, the Japanese set up big guns and dug themselves into heavily fortified concrete bunkers. American soldiers had to attack and overpower each of these one-by-one, then repeat on the next island.

Peleliu, where Sledge fought, is about 10km long and 4km wide. The Americans began their assault there in mid-September 1944. The battle lasted till the end of November. Of a Marine advance across an airfield there, Sledge writes: “To be shelled by massed artillery and mortars is absolutely terrifying, but to be shelled in the open is terror compounded beyond the belief of anyone who hasn’t experienced it. (This attack) was the worst combat experience I had during the entire war."

Some numbers, to offer a flavour of what Sledge went through. In two months on Peleliu, the American troops suffered 9,615 casualties, 1,656 of those were killed. All to win control of a speck of land. If that was a high price for victory—the Americans certainly thought so—the Japanese paid far more in defeat. They had nearly 11,000 casualties, but almost all killed. When the guns fell silent on Peleliu, there were just 19 Japanese soldiers left alive to take prisoner.

Or consider Tarawa. This is actually an atoll —a thin strip of sandy reef around a lagoon, approximately 30km across, the reefs rarely more than a few hundred metres wide. In November 1943, the American forces came ashore here. Waiting for them were nearly 5,000 entrenched Japanese troops, well-prepared to fight.

The battle lasted from 20 to 23 November, 1943. 1,000 Americans were killed and 2,100 injured. But think of this: just 17 of the Japanese were taken prisoner, 4,690 others fought to the death. A later history of the battle remarked: “The heroism of both attackers and defenders was worthy to stand beside the most renowned in the history of warfare."

Or take Okinawa, where Sledge also fought. A 100km long island about 600km south of the Japanese archipelago, it was much larger, and also much more populated, than Tarawa and Peleliu. All through the war, American military planners saw it as a potential base for the final invasion of Japan.

On 1 April, 1945, the US threw at Okinawa its largest amphibious assault of World War II. About 200,000 troops eventually landed on the island. Defending Okinawa were about 115,000 Japanese troops. What followed was nearly three months of what both sides came to call a “typhoon of steel", referring both to the intensity of the battle and to the ships and planes that bombarded Okinawa. The result was, yet again, an American “victory".

But the cost? 12,500 US troops killed, and over 36,000 wounded. Yet again, most of the Japanese fought to the death rather than surrender: 110,000 were killed. Estimates are that between 40,000 and 150,000 civilians on the island also died.

No doubt you detect a pattern here. Through all the Pacific battles, the Japanese followed a “delay and bleed" strategy: fight the Americans every step of the way, never mind our own losses, inflict such a heavy cost that the enemy starts questioning the very rationale and wisdom of the war.

For example, Gordon Gayle, who led a Marine battalion on Peleliu, later wrote: “The costs at Peleliu held warnings aplenty for the remaining Allied operations to be conducted across the Pacific to Japan. Even with total local air and naval superiority ... and with a 4:1 troop superiority, the seizure of Peleliu consumed one American casualty and 1,589 rounds of heavy and light troop ammunition for each single Japanese defender killed or driven from his prepared position. A few months later, the attacks on Iwo Jima and Okinawa would confirm this grim calculus of war against determined Japanese defenders, ably led, in prepared defenses."

If this was how the battles went for the tiny Pacific islands, what would happen in an invasion of the large, thickly populated main islands of Japan?

You know where this is going. The hit film “Oppenheimer" has revived the debate over the atom bombs the US dropped on Japan to end World War II. They killed about 200,000 people. The sheer scale of this horror inevitably raises the question: was there no better way?

Well, the Americans considered the carnage of previous Pacific battles: nearly 200,000 dead on Okinawa alone, for example. They concluded that a full invasion of Japan would need several months for victory, and would kill far more Americans and Japanese than the atom bombs would.

As J Robert Oppenheimer himself remarked in a 1965 interview: “I believe that the view ... that we would have to fight our way through the main islands and it would involve a slaughter of Americans and Japanese on a massive scale, was arrived at by [war planners] in good faith. ... To that alternative, I think the bomb was an enormous relief. ... The ending of the war by this means, certainly cruel, was not undertaken lightly. But I am not ... confident that a better course was then open."

You may see it differently and, indeed, many people do. Still, this is the moral dilemma at the heart of “Oppenheimer", and maybe at the heart of every war. Do we measure costs and benefits during war? Do we measure them this way?

