Oppenheimer: grim calculus of war

As J Robert Oppenheimer himself remarked in a 1965 interview: “I believe that the view ... that we would have to fight our way through the main islands and it would involve a slaughter of Americans and Japanese on a massive scale, was arrived at by [war planners] in good faith. ... To that alternative, I think the bomb was an enormous relief. ... The ending of the war by this means, certainly cruel, was not undertaken lightly. But I am not ... confident that a better course was then open."