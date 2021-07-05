Oppn leaders test the waters with new stratagems

However, there is a hitch. The CMs of Andhra and Telangana have been following the path of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. All these cut the roots from the Congress in their respective states and allowed the BJP to get stronger. They want the BJP and Congress to keep fighting with each other so that they can reap the rewards. This is why they are not very aggressive towards the Centre and they also help it when the time comes. These are the ‘fence-sitters’ who are only watching whether any anti-incumbency sets in against the BJP. If the wind becomes cold for the BJP, they will not hesitate to join hands with the Congress. If this does not happen, then the strategy of 2019 will remain in place.