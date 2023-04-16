Challenges and possibilities for opposition unity

Now coming to the NDA, since there are no major parties left in the alliance at the moment, the focus is solely on the BJP. The party led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has established a new electoral norm in Indian politics. They are skilled at anticipating the next move of the enemy. Consider Modi’s recent statement in Telangana. “Corrupt parties went to court so that the files of their corruption could not be opened, but even there they got a shock." The Centre is accused of exploiting investigative agencies, which is why the prime minister said recently that corrupt parties have come together in fear of the CBI and ED. What he means is obvious. Prior to any unity, the saffron party wishes to portray the Opposition as a collection of crooks.