Challenges and possibilities for opposition unity

The supporters of Nitish believe he qualifies for a “national role” as besides having experience as the chief minister of Bihar for the last 18 years, without being accused of dynastic politics or corruption, he also has had experience as a central minister.
Nitish Kumar travelled to Delhi last week to pitch for Opposition unity, and he returned to Patna with some early success. Rahul Gandhi tweeted after the meeting, “Saath khade hai, saath ladenge, bharat ke liye." (We stand together, we will fight together, for India). In a similar tone, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Nitish Kumar’s initiative has our support." Sharad Pawar, too, echoed Rahul.
So, has the Opposition caravan started rolling? What will the shape of this unity be? In our experience, such Opposition grand alliances do not always produce favourable results. Will different sorts of coordination emerge in different states? Amid these contradictions, how can a common goal be achieved?
The supporters of Nitish believe he qualifies for a “national role" as besides having experience as the chief minister of Bihar for the last 18 years, without being accused of dynastic politics or corruption, he also has had experience as a central minister. His image and acceptance can help to smooth the path to unity. The best examples are the stands taken by Gandhi and Kejriwal.
Currently, 14 states are ruled by opposition parties. In Maharashtra Sharad Pawar is talking about unity, while Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal has not indicated if she will participate in any such initiative. She recently tried to obstruct the path of the Congress by fielding TMC candidates in Goa, Meghalaya and Tripura. Mamata wants the Congress and Left parties to remain weak in Bengal and her party to compete only with the BJP at the next polls, reaping the benefits of vote polarization.
It is critical to discuss Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here. He’s still reiterating ekla chalo (walk alone). Will Nitish and Tejashwi Yadav succeed in persuading him? Supporters of unity say it will be difficult for Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati to hold Muslim votes united, as minorities’ attitudes towards the Congress have changed since Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. In this scenario, they must join the chorus of opposition unity anyway. What will Mayawati do if Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress unite in Uttar Pradesh?
Also, doubts linger about two other chief ministers: Naveen Patnaik of Odisha and Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh. The policy of these bigwigs has been to stay with whoever is at the Centre. Then there’s K. Chandrashekhar Rao of Telangana, who has declared war on both the Congress and the BJP. These three states collectively contribute 63 Lok Sabha seats.
There is also the issue of big leaders’ egos. Kumar and Pawar appear to be speaking the same language. Who would be the prime ministerial contender if Banerjee also joined this club tomorrow? Who will be the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) convenor? Sonia Gandhi has served as its convenor since its inception. She is prepared to resign owing to health concerns. Reports also suggest Rahul Gandhi would prefer not to run for prime minister. Will these three stalwarts be able to reach an agreement despite the Gandhi family’s “sacrifice"?
Now coming to the NDA, since there are no major parties left in the alliance at the moment, the focus is solely on the BJP. The party led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has established a new electoral norm in Indian politics. They are skilled at anticipating the next move of the enemy. Consider Modi’s recent statement in Telangana. “Corrupt parties went to court so that the files of their corruption could not be opened, but even there they got a shock." The Centre is accused of exploiting investigative agencies, which is why the prime minister said recently that corrupt parties have come together in fear of the CBI and ED. What he means is obvious. Prior to any unity, the saffron party wishes to portray the Opposition as a collection of crooks.
Rahul Gandhi continues to accuse the government of capitulating to China’s aggression. In this context Shah’s visit to Kibithu, in Arunachal, and spending the night there ignoring China’s objections was a symbolic gesture used in politics to communicate a positive message.
To oppose Modi’s charisma and the BJP’s election machine, proponents of opposition unity will undoubtedly need to find some solid issues. According to some, the BJP received only 37.7% of the vote in the last general election. Only the unity of non-BJP parties will bring victory in such a situation. Why do such people forget that elections are won not only via arithmetic but also through the chemistry of affection and trust?
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.