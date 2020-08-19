Oracle and TikTok? That’s just weird

The truth is, TikTok is a better fit for the other public bidders. Last month, I wrote how Microsoft may be the best match, noting that its advertising business anchored by the Bing search engine could make TikTok a powerful third competitor against the two dominant internet ad players, Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. In addition, Microsoft has other successful consumer offerings such as its Xbox gaming business and talented machine-learning engineers to maintain TikTok’s best-in-class algorithms. On a pure dollars and cents level, its Microsoft’s game to lose as well. The company is worth nearly $1.6 trillion and has the ability to top any bid from Oracle, if it so desires. And because Microsoft has similar businesses, where it can cross-sell and cross-promote TikTok, the company probably can value TikTok higher versus the enterprise-focused Oracle.