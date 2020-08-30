Ordinary people are a lot smarter than made out to be

Also, it is India’s vast semi-literate masses that have sustained electoral democracy, simply by going out to vote during the years when the elite longed for “a benign dictator"; and India’s masses, for all their electoral flaws, have constantly improved politics. In fact, if it were not for the outsized influence of India’s middle class over the media, the poor may have improved the quality of politicians even more. And it is the vast masses who quietly bore the brunt of “demonetization" without breaking into riots even when their own money was denied to them for many weeks. And, years later, when covid broke out, they maintained order even as a government made confused and unreasonable demands of them. Also, most third-rate commercial films in all Indian languages have failed miserably. The success of the few hits among them have been analysed poorly. A commercial film succeeds not because of its lack of intelligence, but because of its other qualities.