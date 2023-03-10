Organizations are going beyond salary to help employees create wealth

Indeed, ESOPs have been seen to have a motivating effect on employees, who drive themselves to perform at their best, as the company’s success now translates into financial rewards for them. By giving them an additional reason to see the company’s stock perform well, ESOPs automatically encourage employees to do what’s best for all shareholders, including themselves. Employees also see ESOPs as a reward or a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment. In this subtle yet effective manner, ESOPs help in improving business longevity and resilience, even in a difficult economic environment.