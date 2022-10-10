Other economic concerns may trump inflation worries4 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 10:28 PM IST
Central banks could go the BoE way as jitters surface but RBI should target inflation at least for now
Central banks could go the BoE way as jitters surface but RBI should target inflation at least for now
Listen to this article
The recent British Conservative Party conference held in Birmingham, UK, turned out to be a mega damage limitation exercise. According to political commentator Sebastian Payne, “What was meant to be a coronation for Prime Minister Liz Truss ended up becoming the most chaotic, traumatic, and disunited" conference in living memory.