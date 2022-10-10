Other economic concerns may trump inflation worries

Around the world, markets are gradually turning their focus from inflation to other measures of economic stability. As the dollar has gained dramatic strength over this year, the probability of material impacts on economic stability and spillovers into credit conditions is increasing, particularly outside the US. We appear to be entering a new economic phase in the post-pandemic world. Phase 1 saw dramatic monetary and fiscal expansion, particularly in developed markets, to combat the pandemic. Phase 2 was the ‘inflation is transitory’ period in late 2021. Phase 3, which we are now in and is led by the US Federal Reserve, is ‘we will do whatever is necessary to combat inflation’. Phase 4 that we may be entering after the British market debacle will be ‘we will do what is necessary and prudent to maintain system stability and bring down inflation’. I suspect that means that the Fed’s dot-plot, a current gauge of the Fed’s forward-looking views on its policy rates, is likely to peak early and unlikely to reach a figure of 4.6%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}