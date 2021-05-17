Our battle of inflation, unemployment and inequality

In the wake of our nasty second wave and attendant lockdowns, it is unlikely that the poverty ratio will improve anytime soon. While poverty is mounting, so is inequality. The stock market is bestowing increasing wealth and capital gains on those at the other end of the income pyramid. That is more due to a liquidity-driven rally, in sync with global stock markets, amid the anticipation of global fiscal stimuli. In India, however, both consumption and investment growth are muted. Growth in the index of industrial production over a two-year span has been negative, which means that the economy is yet to recover to its pre-pandemic levels.