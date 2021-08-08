Our broken growth model is in acute need of some repair work

This led to huge bad loans for banks that peaked at ₹10.36 trillion, as of 31 March 2018. More importantly, this pushed banks away from funding industrial projects. Also, many corporates were not in a position to borrow, having already gone on a borrowing binge. In the process, India’s investment to GDP ratio fell. In 2020-21, it was at an almost two-decade low of 27.1%. Even before 2020-21, between 2015-16 and 2019-20, it had been in the 28-29% range.