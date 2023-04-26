Our budget speeches capture the evolution of government policy

No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come and the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea." With these lines, then finance minister Manmohan Singh commended the Union budget of 1991 that set in motion reforms to liberalize the Indian economy. The pivot to a liberalized market-driven economy was evident in the speech’s emphasis on “expanding the area for the operation of market forces", “welcoming foreign investment", “reducing over-centralization" and “excessive bureaucratism". It was prescient in charting the path of our economy over the next three decades.

