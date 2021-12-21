The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been highlighting a recovery in consumer demand across the country. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in a statement accompanying the latest monetary policy said: “Incoming information indicates that consumption demand has been improving." Its report on the state of the economy said: “Indicators of aggregate demand point to sustained recovery across spheres ."

Aggregate demand has slowly been improving as the economy recovers from the negative impact of the pandemic. Still, saying that the recovery is across spheres is a bit of a stretch.

As data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers tells us, domestic two-wheeler sales between April and November have been lower than in any of the last nine years. Sales in 2021 were 9.11 million units, lower even than during April to November 2012, when the figure was 9.24 million units. In fact, sales this year have been lower than last year’s 9.64 million units. This despite no sales in April 2020 and just 279,682 units selling in May 2020.

Further, two-wheeler sales peaked in 2018, when 15.27 million units sold from April to November. They’ve been falling since then. Sales from April to November 2019 stood at 12.86 million units. Importantly, sales have fallen by 40% over a three-year period from 15.27 million units to 9.11 million units.

Buying a two-wheeler is one of the first steps taken by many as they prosper. If individuals have been going slow on buying two-wheelers for three years now, it tells us something about their weak financial state and lack of confidence in their economic future. Note that the fall in two-wheeler sales started in 2019, so this is not just because of the covid crisis. What this indicates is that the purchasing power of those who are looking to ascend one of their first steps of economic prosperity has come down in the past few years. This trend finds only a cursory mention in our central bank’s state of the economy report: “Sales of two wheelers… declined… owing to lacklustre rural demand."

Clearly, economic opportunities have been disproportionately available to the well-to-do and falling two-wheeler sales is one of the best examples of this. Of course, RBI cannot do much about it.

More recently, there have been news reports of people down-trading their purchases by buying smaller packs or substitutes of products. Consumer durable manufacturers have also been raising prices. Hence, wholesale inflation that has been in double digits since April is now seeping down to the retail level, as companies start passing on raw material price increases to end consumers.

So, how long will RBI not raise policy interest rates? What complicates things is the fact that the Federal Reserve of the US has decided to stop printing money by March 2022 and raise interest rates after that. The Bank of England has already raised rates.

Western economies are now tackling very high inflation, thanks to supply chain disruptions due to covid and governments putting printed money directly in the hands of people. This means their central banks are likely to raise interest rates through 2022, which will lead to the risk appetite of large financial investors coming down. This is likely to see money moving out of emerging markets like India and into the safe haven of US dollar investments. Many central banks, including those of Brazil, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, etc, have already raised interest rates. Hence, India is an outlier in the globally connected financial system. If inflation continues to be transitory in the assessment of those who run RBI, and they do not raise interest rates, the rupee is likely to come under further pressure against the dollar as money moves out in search of higher returns elsewhere.

A weaker rupee will feed into inflation further, given that India is a net importer of goods. In November 2021, the trade deficit or difference between our exports and imports of goods, stood at its highest absolute level of $22.9 billion.

As Governor Das recently said: “The recovery of aggregate demand hinges on private investment, which is still lagging." This indicates that RBI has been comfortable with some inflation in the hope of economic growth. Of course, retail inflation in November was at 4.91%, a little above the targeted 4%. But it’s going to go up in the months to come.

What is worrying is that in November 2020, the median one-year ahead inflationary expectations of households stood at 12.6%, the highest level in over seven years.

Also, the US Fed’s decision to stop money printing and Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates happened a week after RBI’s monetary policy committee meeting in early December. Hence, it will be interesting to see if RBI persists with not raising interest rates early next year.

Finally, consider two elephants in the room. In its latest monetary policy report, our central bank said that between 6 February 2020 and September 2021, it had announced liquidity enhancing measures worth ₹17.2 trillion. The question is this: How will RBI withdraw this liquidity without disrupting the country’s financial system? Also, the bad-loan problem of banks hasn’t really gone away.

All in all, 2022 will be a tough year for India’s central bank.

Vivek Kaul is the author of ‘Bad Money’.

