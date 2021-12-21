Our central bank must brace for a particularly challenging year

Western economies are now tackling very high inflation, thanks to supply chain disruptions due to covid and governments putting printed money directly in the hands of people. This means their central banks are likely to raise interest rates through 2022, which will lead to the risk appetite of large financial investors coming down. This is likely to see money moving out of emerging markets like India and into the safe haven of US dollar investments. Many central banks, including those of Brazil, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, etc, have already raised interest rates. Hence, India is an outlier in the globally connected financial system. If inflation continues to be transitory in the assessment of those who run RBI, and they do not raise interest rates, the rupee is likely to come under further pressure against the dollar as money moves out in search of higher returns elsewhere.

