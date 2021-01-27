Our children should not have to pay the price for our follies today

Indians schools have been shut since March 2020. Various efforts to sustain teaching-learning have not been effective for the vast majority of our 260 million school students. Some teachers have taken the initiative to hold community-based classes in the open and stay engaged with their students. A few states have attempted to make this happen across the system. Even where successful, all this has merely guarded against a complete break of students from education, but has not been a substitute for shut schools. One should not even expect that. In the best of such cases, contact with students is 4-6 hours a week, unlike the 6-8 hours a day when schools are open. Which too has happened mostly in the past couple of months, and only for students who are able to make it to such open classes. A significant proportion can’t.

