Our cricket XI played to a plan and so must the budget

Second, banks will have to crank up credit engines to get the economy humming once again. Bank credit till mid-December on a year-on-year basis was a shade higher than 6%, and the 11 January edition of the Financial Stability Report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows reduced credit demand during April-October 2020 has improved the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) for scheduled commercial banks: from 14.7% in March 2020 to 15.8% by September 2020. But, as always, there’s a catch: against 18.7% for foreign banks and 18.2% for private sector banks, it is only 13.5% for public sector banks. In addition, RBI warns these numbers might be artificially high because regulatory forbearance over the past nine months may be shielding potential bad loans. Long story short, banks—especially state-owned—will need additional capital to play any meaningful role in the economic revival process. The government has been shoring up bank capital so far through book entries: banks buy special government bonds, then these proceeds are reinvested as bank’s capital. It is perhaps time to review this and replace it with fresh incremental capital, because state-owned banks will face relatively higher credit demand when economic activity revives.