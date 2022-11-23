Our data protection bill got more flak than it deserved5 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 01:44 AM IST
It’s concise and illustrative while its carve-outs are neither extraordinary nor a cause for privacy fears
Last Friday afternoon, the latest version of India’s privacy law was released for public consultation. Having already studied more versions of the law over the past five years than should have been necessary, I was resigned to having to read through yet another variation on a familiar theme. A cursory glance was all it took to see that this draft was markedly different from those that had come before it.