Our data protection bill got more flak than it deserved

And so I took a closer look at the specific section of the draft law that proposed the concept of “deemed consent" to try and figure out what I had missed. I found that if you read past the ominous title, there is nothing in the substantive provisions of Section 8 that leads to such a conclusion. What the section refers to is no different from the processing permitted under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for contractual necessity, in the legitimate interests of the data fiduciary or other specified grounds, such as in the public interest, and to protect the vital interests of the data principal. These are all widely recognized around the world as legitimate grounds under which personal data may be processed without consent. To say that processing data in this manner erodes the autonomy of individual data principals suggests a less than complete appreciation of the practice of data protection law.