Our data protection bill should consider tiered age gates

The new draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill recognizes individuals as data principals and empowers them to make decisions regarding their personal data. However, in the case of those under 18, “data principal" is defined to include parents or legal guardians. Through clause 10(1), parental consent becomes a pivotal in-between for one’s data, its ownership, use and processing.

Age-gating, or aged-based restrictions, have existed across digital platforms and services to protect minors from inappropriate content, such as pornography or tobacco promotions, and their personal data from being misused. An age gate at just a single age of 18, however, unduly treats all ages of adolescence as the same, although each growing-up age may be unique in terms of what is age-appropriate vis-a-vis various forms of content. Since instant parental approval is seldom available, a one-gate-for-all-kids approach could clamp knowledge by barring the access of adolescents to a wider digital community of peers that can be of educational value.

Soliciting parental consent on personal data-processing can be tedious as well as unreflective of the general gap observed in digital knowledge between children and their parents, as younger generations are often much more adept at using technology. A strict age-gate also neglects the special need for privacy in abusive family settings, where a child’s safety may depend on the child’s data being secure from a tormentor.

Age-gating exists conceptually across laws to account for differences in the maturity of children and adults that have a bearing on the ability of kids to make certain decisions and understand the consequences of their actions. For example, child labour laws distinguish between children (under age 14) and adolescents (aged 14-18) and accordingly allow for the employment of adolescents in certain circumstances. The Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 also allows for individuals between 16 and 18 to be tried as adults in certain cases, based on circumstances.

Judicial precedents indicate a tendency of Indian courts to interpret the law liberally when it comes to determining whether the individual is a minor or not. For instance, in the Supreme Court case of S.Varadarajan vs. State of Madras, the court noted that the girl, though under 18, was not a child of “tender years" and possessed full capacity to understand her best interests. Legislative and judicial precedents thus advocate an assessment of mental capacity by taking into consideration the particulars of a case.

Globally, many jurisdictions have flexible determinations of the age of digital consent. Under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, nine countries place the age of digital consent at 13, six countries at 14, three at 15, and 10 at 16. The UK and US place it at 13.

Thus, local and global jurisdictions offer legal precedents that: a) recognize differential capacities under the age of 18; and b) establish the merit of tiered age-gating as a valid standard for consensual data processing. The strong emphasis on informed consent in India’s bill can and must be translated into a nuanced system of gating that goes by well-defined age tiers.

For this, age-gating must resonate with the natural transition of responsibility over personal data across different ages under 18. For instance, a teenager aged 17 could be allowed to independently give an app consent for uninterrupted processing of personal location data for the use of taxi services like Uber or Ola, though a 13- or 14-year-old is less likely to have family approval for independence in urban mobility. By ignoring this difference, the bill’s current age-gating proposal misses nuances in specific harms that pre-adults are exposed to at various ages as they reach adulthood.

Some platforms already have policies that attempt to strike a compromise between adequate restrictions and the preservation of children’s online autonomy. For example, through its ‘family link’ setting, Google divides minors into age brackets of 6-8, 9-12 and 13-17, with parents given varying degrees of control over their child’s online activity. Similarly, Meta’s Messenger Kids application works on the principle that children under 13 may carry different personal data concerns vis-a-vis those who are 13-18. It also allows parents to configure different settings for different ages under 13.

These practices show how age gates can be determined based on concerns or risks around personal data. To preserve freedoms and balance them well with protections, the bill could require fiduciaries to discern various personal data-related risks that differently-aged users are exposed to. This way, legal obligations placed on fiduciaries can take flexible forms across platforms that: a) respond proportionately to different risks; and b) align favourably with the purpose of data processing. Finally, the bill could direct data fiduciaries to conduct independent risk assessments that can guide appropriate action—on age-appropriate designs, default settings, data collection, etc—to ensure the best possible outcomes.

In the context of under-18s spending much of their time online, we need to create special protections for their personal data that respect their differing and fast-changing capabilities. Thus, a risk-based framework for the processing of personal data that takes nuanced age differences into account will let fiduciaries maximize children’s safety while minimizing barriers to their educational and empowerment opportunities online.

Sarayu Natarajan contributed to this article

Ava Haidar & Aishani Rai are researchers at Aapti Institute