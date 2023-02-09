Our data protection bill should consider tiered age gates
Instead of a single age gate of 18, we need flexible age-gating that accounts for variation in the abilities of adolescents as they grow up and take decisions in various online contexts.
The new draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill recognizes individuals as data principals and empowers them to make decisions regarding their personal data. However, in the case of those under 18, “data principal" is defined to include parents or legal guardians. Through clause 10(1), parental consent becomes a pivotal in-between for one’s data, its ownership, use and processing.
