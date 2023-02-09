Our data protection bill should consider tiered age gates

Age-gating, or aged-based restrictions, have existed across digital platforms and services to protect minors from inappropriate content, such as pornography or tobacco promotions, and their personal data from being misused. An age gate at just a single age of 18, however, unduly treats all ages of adolescence as the same, although each growing-up age may be unique in terms of what is age-appropriate vis-a-vis various forms of content. Since instant parental approval is seldom available, a one-gate-for-all-kids approach could clamp knowledge by barring the access of adolescents to a wider digital community of peers that can be of educational value.