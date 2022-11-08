Our digital infra is far more than just a tech showcase5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 10:22 PM IST
It goes beyond offering mere development tools to establish globally usable principles for data governance
It goes beyond offering mere development tools to establish globally usable principles for data governance
Is it just me, or is everybody suddenly talking about digital public infrastructure (DPI)? Over the past 6 months, I have been on more panels and asked to write more articles on this subject than I would have thought necessary—and yet, as the year draws to a close, the buzz, if anything, is only getting louder. DPI is the flavour of the month and it isn’t hard to surmise why.