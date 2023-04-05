Our digital journey is at another major inflection point5 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:31 AM IST
AI advances could prove transformative if we take a balanced view of its benefits and risks
AI advances could prove transformative if we take a balanced view of its benefits and risks
I am fortunate to have been present on at least two occasions when Nandan Nilekani made speeches about the future direction of technology that turned out to be remarkably prescient. The first was in 2005, at the ITechLaw conference in Bangalore, where, well before any of this was obvious, he predicted that because of the falling costs of data storage and the rapid acceleration in availability of bandwidth, there would be a shift in products and services from the desktop to the cloud. At the time, a good two years before Apple launched its iPhone, we were chained to our desks, and the conveniences of our ‘always online’ lives today seemed like an impossible dream.