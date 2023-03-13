Our e-courts project needs a big rehaul to assure us transparency4 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The the e-courts project, originally conceived in 2005, aims for computerization of district courts across the country, and while ₹2,605 crore has already been allocated, there has not been much to show so far.
The Union budget for 2022-23 has a generous outlay of ₹7,000 crore for the third phase of the e-courts project administered by the e-committee of India’s Supreme Court in partnership with the ministry of law and justice. The Chief Justice, as the chairperson of the e-committee, has acknowledged that these funds will improve the Indian legal system’s efficiency.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×