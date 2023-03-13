Our e-courts project needs a big rehaul to assure us transparency

We suspect that a closer review of the functioning of the e-committee will likely expose a litany of problems with the design of India’s e-courts project, starting with its anti-federal structure. The Supreme Court has consistently ruled that high courts are in charge of the administration of the district judiciary in Indian states. However, when it comes to the e-courts project, the e-committee ensured that Phase I was implemented centrally. In the second phase, the high courts were put in charge of procurement and implementation, but the e-committee was still responsible for the crucial function of planning and setting standards; more importantly, the purse strings were held by it. While the Supreme Court has attempted to democratize the committee’s composition by staffing it with high court judges, it does not compensate for the centralized manner in which the planning is being done.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}