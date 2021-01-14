Our farm law deadlock calls for a political solution, not judicial

The interim order of the Supreme Court on the ongoing agitation by farmers against the enactment of three farm laws is unlikely to change anything on the ground. The intervention, which came without the arguments of protesting farmers being heard or of state governments on the constitutionality of the laws, may have given the Union government an escape route for some time. But it is unlikely to be accepted by the agitating farmers. Their unions have already rejected the committee appointed by the court to discuss the matter with them. Apart from a political bias among its members in favour of the laws’ enactment, the issue is also of what the agenda for any further discussions would be. There have been seven round of talks between agitating farmers and senior ministers of the government on each and every aspect of the changes that the farm laws are likely to bring. It is unlikely that there will be any new common ground that the committee can find.