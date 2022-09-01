Our fiscal performance depends on the state-level battlefront too4 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:45 PM IST
Off-budget borrowing by states must end, their power dues cleared and shift to defined-contribution pensions incentivized
Central bankers driving the current round of monetary tightening in the world are looking askance at fiscal laxity, which could grow the inflation disease even as monetary medicine is being applied. How are we in India doing on the fiscal front?