Our fiscal performance depends on the state-level battlefront too

Lower by how much? There should in principle have been a listing in state budget papers of government borrowings done through state-level public sector undertakings (SPSUs) at the very least, but no aggregate is readily available. Ananth Narayan, in a research note for the Observatory Group, innovatively estimates the off-budget overhang through the excess of budgeted over actual revenue expenditure. That excess by states in the past two years stands at ₹7 trillion. His estimation procedure uncovers more than just SPSU borrowings, which are done only for major schemes (like borrowings by Food Corporation of India at the Centre). It also covers the running up of payables through the practice of delayed payments to vendors, eventually paid in subsequent years by delaying other payments due. This form of borrowing from a miscellaneous, shifting body of hapless compulsory lenders, has probably grown over time.