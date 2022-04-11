Our geo-economic interests lie with the West as well as the rest

In fact, the current moment gives New Delhi an opportunity to fix the problem. India’s negotiating power will be at its highest only until such time that the Ukraine war ends one way or the other. This can be a moment for a new strategic deal bigger and better than those negotiated during the Vajpayee-Bush and Manmohan Singh-Bush years. Recall that the US has decided to supply Australia with nuclear submarines and hypersonic missiles to influence the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region. From the US perspective, India is on the same side of that balance. It will be interesting to see if imaginative minds in Washington can make some game-changing offers during the 2+2 meetings among the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries this week.