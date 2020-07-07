Opinion | Our government holds the lock but not keys to a self-reliant India

Reality 4: Don’t fret about domestic monopolies too much. The point is you cannot beat an Amazon or Walmart even in India by obsessing about monopolies and big businesses. Indian companies have to scale up, gobble companies, and become national champs first, so that they can take on global giants. Such regulation should kick in after a monopoly or cartel develops in India, and not merely because current market shares look high. A big domestic share could mean nothing in the global context. We should look at dominance in a global context and not a local one. Consider what Jio’s valuation would have been if the Competition Commission had barred it from taking on Facebook’s $5.7 billion investment because it was already the Indian telecom market’s leader.