Our growth needs deep analysis more than constant trumpeting

India’s growth needs to be benchmarked with Asia, where India is located, as Asian economies have higher growth potential. The table here shows average growth (a) over the calendar years 2014-22, (b) over 2014-18 (assumed to be the trend growth as it excludes the last four atypical years of crisis and recovery), (c) during the last four years (2019-22), and (d) the output loss over the last four years for major Asian economies, the US and the Eurozone. These calculations are based on data contained in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook database last updated in January. The results of the exercise are surprising. First, it emerges that the fastest growing major Asian economy over this seven-year period (inclusive of the crisis period) was neither China nor India, but Bangladesh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}