Our herd of unicorns can't gallop too far from reality
The necessity of turning a profit that underpins any business will catch up with a lot of startups
The necessity of turning a profit that underpins any business will catch up with a lot of startups
India has more than 100 unicorns—startups that are valued at $1 billion or more. As many as 42 unicorns appeared last year, as against 37 in the previous 10 years. And in the first two months of this year, according to a March 2022 report from HDFC Securities, a new unicorn was added every five days. The brokerage firm predicted that India could see over 100 new unicorns emerge this year.