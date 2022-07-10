Our herd of unicorns can’t gallop too far from reality

It is important to recognize the valuation game for what it fundamentally is. Unless a company produces real value, it is merely passing-the-parcel on a grand scale. Most investors are betting on being able to sell some of their stake at a profit to another group. The key objective, it would seem, is to exit with as high a return on investment as possible before the bluff is called. Because in most cases, someone is going to call the bluff at some point in time. The final aim is to list the company on a stock exchange, and if the company has no profits to make and no intrinsic worth, it is the retail investor who loses money.