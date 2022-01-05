Our jumbled covid restraints need rational sorting out

Paradoxically, state and city administrations in India are responding with something approaching the sledgehammer approach we have seen all too frequently. Bengaluru and Delhi will impose weekend curfews from Friday night, rather than limit the number of people who can gather in one place, which would be much more sensible and not deliver another body blow to service industries. Politicians continue to pose at vaccine camps of all places without wearing masks—which just about every expert believes we need to continue doing for the foreseeable future. Friends in Delhi who tested positive, albeit with very mild symptoms, had to argue with municipal officials and produce doctors’ certificates to avoid being marched off to hospitals. A friend’s niece who had come off a flight from Europe was forcibly hospitalized for ten days in Delhi at a cost of ₹10,000 a day and inexplicably denied an RT-PCR test for days. Meanwhile, the contrast between our government’s risk assessment for travellers from Europe and those from the US could not be starker. The former are tested as they get off planes and subject to home quarantines, while those from the US, where new infections crossed 1 million over a 24-hour period on Monday, saunter through. Perhaps India merely has different rules for superpowers.